FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kingfisher plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.