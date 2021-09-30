FY2022 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Boosted by KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.75.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Shares of JBHT opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average is $169.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

