FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

ATI stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

