FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Raised by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.