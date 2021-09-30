FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered by Raymond James

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MERC. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.