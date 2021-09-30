FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 950,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 92,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

