FY2021 Earnings Estimate for KB Home Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE KBH opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

