Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.17 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.61 or 1.00316493 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,751,900 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

