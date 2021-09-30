Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report sales of $220.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $217.20 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $898.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $910.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $874.57 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $881.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

FULT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. 49,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

