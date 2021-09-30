FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.71. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

FullNet Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

