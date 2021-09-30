Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 82 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $854.82. 1,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $900.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $858.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $555.11 and a one year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

