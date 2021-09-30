fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post sales of $143.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.72 million to $143.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 5,737,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,635,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.85.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

