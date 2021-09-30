Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Up 4.4%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 5,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 697,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

