Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

