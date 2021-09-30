Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, October 4th

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

FI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,679 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,544,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 729,178 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

