Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Shares Gap Down to $128.74

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $128.74, but opened at $126.09. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at $129.18, with a volume of 6,576 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

