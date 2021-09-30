Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.27

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $970,616.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

