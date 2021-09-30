Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.
NYSE FL opened at $49.39 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,157 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.