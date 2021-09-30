Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $49.39 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,157 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.