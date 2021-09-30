Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

FHTX stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $498.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.