Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Shares Down 0.3%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC began coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

