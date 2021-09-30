Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 7,700 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $151.60 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

