Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 28,100 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

