Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.12 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 57.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sealed Air by 25.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

