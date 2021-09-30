Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.