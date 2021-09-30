Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $127.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -227.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

