Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target Raised to $1.60 at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.60 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.64 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

