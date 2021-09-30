First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.