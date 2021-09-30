First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.67 and last traded at $68.67. Approximately 14,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 13,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91.

