First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.