First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Critical Analysis

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 28.25% 12.96% 1.31% First Mid Bancshares 18.31% 9.91% 1.12%

This table compares OP Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $64.43 million 2.42 $13.13 million $0.85 12.11 First Mid Bancshares $203.66 million 3.64 $45.27 million $2.70 15.19

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OP Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.07%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OP Bancorp pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats OP Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

