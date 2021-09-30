First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE FR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. 573,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,300. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

