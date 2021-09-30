First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.92

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Several research firms recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $948,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 104.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

