Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,706. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.74 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

