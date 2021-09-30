Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 165,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.58. 29,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.