Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 204,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

