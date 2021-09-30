Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.03 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

