Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,496,076,000 after purchasing an additional 166,431 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,327,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $531,519,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 189,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $397.37. 54,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.12 and its 200-day moving average is $402.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.