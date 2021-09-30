Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.00. 30,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,016. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average of $235.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

