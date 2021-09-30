Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,701,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

