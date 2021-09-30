Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $48.39 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.