Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56.

