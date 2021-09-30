Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Ferro worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $222,000.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.