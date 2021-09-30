Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferrexpo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

FEEXF stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

