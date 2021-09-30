Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.67 Per Share

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 1.665 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

FERG stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.52. 17,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferguson stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

