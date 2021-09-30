Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $144.76

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.76, but opened at $139.54. Ferguson shares last traded at $138.01, with a volume of 714 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

