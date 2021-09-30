Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

