Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although Fastenal’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months, estimates for 2021 earnings have moved up over the past 30 days. Sequential improvement in second-quarter manufacturing and construction demand, which will likely persist through the second half of 2021, along with more focus on virtual platforms will drive growth. Gross margin improved 220 basis points (bps) in second-quarter, given favorable product and customer mix backed by a sharp increase in the mix of fastener sales. Fastenal is well positioned, given best-in-class distributor with a superior growth strategy driven by reaccelerating Onsite and FMI signings. However, inflationary pressures and supply chain-related issues are concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

