Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $409.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook Watch is a major growth driver. Advertising revenues are benefiting from the ongoing shift to e-commerce. Facebook’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generating ability is a key catalyst. However, Facebook expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis. Facebook expects changes made by Apple in its iOS update to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company is facing stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

NASDAQ FB opened at $339.61 on Wednesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

