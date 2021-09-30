Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.78. 344,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. The company has a market cap of $957.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

