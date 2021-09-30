F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Gap Up to $11.36

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.91. F.N.B. shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 7,062 shares trading hands.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

